India could stare at a huge agriculture produce wastage in the near term owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The All India Food Processors Association has written to the Ministry of Food Processing (AIFPA) in this context saying that with the harvest season approaching there is an urgent need to save perishables.

This harvest season is important for fruits like mangoes, pineapples, cherries, litchis, etc. At this point, many of the fruits are either at farms, at warehouses or in trucks. The shortage of manpower and the market disruption has resulted in many of these fruits even being destroyed.

To avoid any kind of wastage, primary processing of these perishables should be permitted and intensified at the earliest, says the AIFPA. Estimates indicate that the production of fruits in the last fiscal was 95.74 million tonne and the production of vegetables stood at 188 million tonne.

READ ALSO: Pesticides now included under essential items, but there are some hurdles

Primary processing could include processes like pulping, dehydrating, freezing, brining and so on. These processes are mostly conducted by MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) food processing units which need to buy the produce from farmers to be able to process it. In this context, the AIFPA has sought financial support from the government for processing units in the form of working capital loans at subsidised rates. They have also said that interest on outstanding capital or term loans should be waived off for MSME food processing units.

In such a stressful scenario, the supply of essential agriculture inputs like fertilizers and insecticides should be provided to farmers which could give relief to the entire community in the medium term.