  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture

Telangana farmers to get Rs 7,509 crore investment support from June 15

Updated : June 13, 2021 18:35:08 IST

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday that the government has made all arrangements to credit the amount at the rate of Rs 5,000 per acre to the bank accounts of the farmers from June 15 to 25.
The government is crediting the amount in two instalments for two crop seasons.
Telangana farmers to get Rs 7,509 crore investment support from June 15
Published : June 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement