Telangana farmers to get Rs 7,509 crore investment support from June 15

Telangana government will provide Rs 7,509 crore as investment support to over 63 lakh farmers for cultivation during Kharif season under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday that the government has made all arrangements to credit the amount at the rate of Rs 5,000 per acre to the bank accounts of the farmers from June 15 to 25.

This year farmers who received landholding (pattadar) passbooks and registered their details through CCLA on the Dharani portal by June 10 will be eligible to receive Rythu Bandhu assistance.

The Minister said CCLA has submitted a list of 63,25,695 beneficiaries to the agriculture department.

The departments estimated that an amount of Rs 7,508.78 crore is required for assistance under the scheme for cultivation on 150.18 lakh acres across the state.

An additional 66,311 acres have been brought under Rythu Bandhu this year. This will benefit 2.81 lakh farmers.

First time beneficiaries will have to submit their pattadar passbooks, aadhaar cards and bank details to the agriculture extension officers concerned to avail the benefit.

The Minister clarified that the amount will also be deposited in accounts for which IFSC codes may have changed due to merger of some banks.

He said the farmers need not have any worried over this.

Among 34 district, Nalgonda district has highest number of beneficiaries (4,72,983). They hold 12.18 lakh acres of land and the district needs Rs 608.81 crore.

Medchal Malkajgiri district has least number of beneficiaries (39,762). They own 77,000 acres of land and will get an assistance of Rs 38.39 crore under the scheme.

The state government made an allocation of Rs 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu in 2021-22 budget. Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 investment support is being provided for every acre every year.

The government is crediting the amount in two instalments for two crop seasons.