Summer crop planting down 27% in India on patchy monsoon rains

Indian farmers have planted 2.34 crore hectares with summer crops, down 27 percent from this time a year ago, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, buffeted by patchy monsoon rains that slowed down sowing in the country.

Farmers start planting their summer-sown crops from June 1, when monsoon rains are expected to reach India, where nearly half of farmlands lack irrigation. Planting usually continues until the end of July.

Planting of rice, the key summer crop, was at 52 lakhs hectares as of July 5 versus 69 lakhs hectares in the previous year, the ministry said. Corn planting was 21 lakhs hectares against 31 lakhs hectares.

The area planted with cotton was at 46 lakhs hectares versus 55 lakhs hectares the prior year.

Sowing of soybean, the main summer oilseed crop, was at 17lakhs hectares, down from 48 lakh hectares from the previous year.

Other crop plantings such as pulses and sugar cane were also down versus last year.

The figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the June-September monsoon season.

India's monsoon rains in the week ending last Wednesday were below average for the fifth week in a row, although the deficit was the lowest since the start of the season, after rains revived in central and western regions.

India received 6 percent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 3.

Water levels in India’s main reservoirs were at 17 percent of their storage capacity against 20 percent a year earlier, according to the latest government data.