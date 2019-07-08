In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Summer crop planting down 27% in India on patchy monsoon rains

Updated : July 08, 2019 03:03 PM IST

Farmers start planting their summer-sown crops from June 1, when monsoon rains are expected to reach India, where nearly half of farmlands lack irrigation.
Planting usually continues until the end of July.
India received 6 percent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 3.
Summer crop planting down 27% in India on patchy monsoon rains
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Top 10 ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year returns

These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV