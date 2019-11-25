#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Sugar sector gets little sweeter in Q2FY20

Updated : November 25, 2019 12:24 PM IST

A boost in the ethanol business came after the government hiked prices and OMCs started floating more tenders for purchases.
Sugar mills are seeing improvement in their ethanol segment for the past one year and they remain positive on enhancing earnings from the segment with the new capacities coming up.
