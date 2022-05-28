Severe heatwave hits tomato, mango production; prices surge to over Rs 100 a kilo

Due to an unusual heatwave sweeping the country this year, the tomato and mango production has been severely hit. The mango prices have jumped beyond Rs 100 a kilo in many parts of the country while tomato prices have also soared to Rs 100-120 per kg in some places.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest mango producer, is witnessing the lowest yield in two decades, with over 80 percent of the crop being damaged due to the heatwave. UP has a 23.47 percent share in India’s total mango production. While domestic prices have soared, the low production is also expected to hurt India's exports.

Reason behind the low production

The scorching heat of the early summer this year has severely affected the production of mangoes and tomatoes. According to Shriram Gadhave, president of the Vegetable Growers Association of India, the heatwave has caused the tomato flowers to dry up, which is impacting production. He also said that due to the change in climatic conditions, pest attack on tomato crop has also gone up, Economic Times reported. He said that an area that yielded 10 tonne of tomatoes earlier is now yielding only 3 tonne.

As per the report, the heatwave has also affected the mango flowers in a similar way. S Insram Ali, president of the Mango Growers Association of India, said mangoes grow best at 27 degrees Celsius, and this year temperatures have soared past that way early into the season. He said, "Farmers will face a huge loss due to this (fall in output)," in the ET report.

Prices will not cool down anytime soon

According to Gadhave, the prices of tomatoes will not cool down until July when the new crop will arrive whereas mango prices are unlikely to come down this year.

On the other hand, lower mango production is going to impact export of fresh mango to countries like the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

Earlier, South Punjab also witnessed a 60 per cent decline in mango production due to the unprecedented spring heatwave. Mango crop has also taken a hit in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile in districts of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, orange orchards have been severely affected. The quality and quantity of the crop has taken a massive hit due to the heat and poor maintenance due to power shortage.

