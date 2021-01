The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over aspersions cast on members of the committee appointed by it to resolve the impasse over farm laws.

"No power has been given to committee members to adjudicate things, they have to report to us. Where is the question of bias? If you don't want to appear before the committee, don't appear but don't malign or brand anyone like this, don't cast aspersion on the court," said the apex court.

On January 12, the top court had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted the four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

The members of the court-appointed committee were - Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana.

Later, Mann had recused himself from the committee after the controversy.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the farm laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.