Russia-Ukraine War: How the crisis could impact food supplies, trigger social and political unrest

The rise in food prices on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the breadbaskets of the world, could trigger riots in poorer countries, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said.

Expressing concern over the effects of Russia’s invasion, Okonjo-Iweala told The Guardian that as many as 35 African countries depended on food imported from the Black Sea region. Russia and Ukraine together account for 24 percent of the global supplies of wheat.

“The impact on food prices and hunger this year and next could be substantial,” Okonjo-Iweala said, adding food and energy were two of the biggest items consumed by poor people across the globe.

How bad is it?

Food prices were already rising as a result of pandemic-related inflation and supply chain disruptions. However, price of wheat has been on the rise since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine export nearly 30 percent wheat, 17 percent corn and more than half sunflower seed oil across the world.

Meanwhile, two cargo vessels were struck by Russian missiles at the Black Sea port, slamming Ukrainian exports. Other war-induced bottlenecks include effects of sanctions from the West and boycott of Russian ports by shipping companies. All these have disrupted the flow of foods and fertiliser from Russia.

Earlier this month, fears of the absence of Russian or Ukrainian wheat from the export market drove prices to a record $12.94 per bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Recently, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said the Ukrainian conflict could push up prices of food and feed prices by 8 to 22 percent over the already elevated levels. Large grower countries like India, Australia, Argentina and US could make up for the shortfall in the short run, the report said. However, the agency estimated that 20 to 30 percent wheat, corn and sunflower seed crops are likely to go unharvested or unplanted during the 2022-23 season.

Between 2019 and 2022, the number of people on the edge of famine rose to 44 million people from 27 million, David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, wrote in The Washington Post.

“If the Black Sea transport corridors are disrupted further by this burgeoning war, transport prices will spike in lockstep, doubling or even tripling,” Beasley wrote.

Widespread impact

Experts have said higher food prices could result in unrest in several countries like in the 2007-08 crisis when riots broke out in countries like Bangladesh and Haiti. People have already started protesting against the surging prices in Iraq. “The rise in prices is strangling us, whether it is bread or other food products,” a retired teacher Hassan Kazem told AFP.

Diminished food supply as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could spark unrest, AGCO chief executive Eric Hansotia told CNBC.

“The last time we had this kind of disruption, it was one of the major triggers for the Arab Spring,” he said, referring to the social uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa over the high cost of food in the early 2010s.

Already, households in North African countries are rushing to stock up on staples like flour and semolina on the back of a spike in food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Several Arab countries, Tunisia, Morocco and Libya import wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

The current situation could push Tunisia, which was already struggling to pay for food imports before February, towards an economic collapse, Indian Express reported. There have been protests in Morocco against inflation as well.

Opportunity for Indian farmers

Soaring demand has opened an avenue of exports for Indian farmers. Between April and January 2021-22, India has exported over 6 million tonne (mt) of wheat. Similarly, rice exports rose to 14 mt in April-January against the 13.1 mt record in 2020-21. Corn exports are also expected to soar above 3.5-4 mt levels, last seen in 2013-14, Indian Express reported.