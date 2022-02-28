Russia-Ukraine war: FM worried about trade impact on agri; talks likely on to raise Malaysia palm oil supply

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday the government was looking at the bearing imports and exports would have due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We are rightly worried (about the Russia-Ukraine war situation) but more worried about what’s going to happen to our exporters—particularly farm exports and some other main exports,” Sitharaman said.

“We are fairly seized of the matter as it will have an impact on edible oil like sunflower, and parts of fertiliser,” the FM said.

India's edible oil industry is worried the Russia-Ukraine war may delay imports of sunflower oil and lead to a drastic price rise. Ukraine and Russia supply almost 90 percent of India’s sunflower oil demand.

India is also a top importer of fertiliser. Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from Indian fertilisers companies were to visit Moscow later in February or early March to discuss the long-term supply of fertilisers, according to an Economic Times report.

The finance minister said the government was looking at emergent situations with regard to the war. “We need to have inter-ministerial discussions on these issues,” Sitharaman said in Chennai during a post-Budget 2022-23 meeting with the industry.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18, the government is taking steps to minimise impact on the edible oil industry.

"The government is in talks with Malaysia to enhance palm oil supply to ensure domestic prices of edible oil do not increase. Field formations at CBIC are interacting with importers and exporters on facilitating imports and exports," the sources told CNBC-TV18.

The sources also said the government was doing daily impact analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war issue. " The government is ensuring commodities supply do not get disturbed due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia-Ukraine."

Meanwhile, in Chennai, on India’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war, Sitharaman said: “India’s stand is fairly open.”

India's exports to Russia in 2021 were worth $3.3 billion, and its imports were valued at about $8.5 billion. India’s major imports from Russia were crude oil and petroleum products apart from coal, fertilisers, gold, precious stones and metals. Russia is also India's biggest arms supplier. India exports drugs, auto components, telecom equipment, marine products and tea to Russia.

In 2021, trade between India and Ukraine stood at $3.1 billion of which exports from India stood at $510 million. Pharma products made up for most of the exports, while other exports included iron and steel, agro-chemicals, telecom instruments and coffee. Imports from Ukraine stood at $2.6 billion in 2021, of which $1.85 billion comprised vegetable oils, mainly sunflower.