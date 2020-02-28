Agriculture RSS' economic wing gives a war cry against BT crop giant Monsanto Updated : February 28, 2020 06:33 PM IST RSS shot off a letter to Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Narendra Tomar, arguing the 'trait value' charged from farmers for Bollgard-II. Trait value is something similar to a royalty charged from farmers. Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in its Cotton Seeds Price (Control) Order, 2015, abolished the controversial trait value of BG-I version of Bt Cotton hybrids.