  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

RSS' economic wing gives a war cry against BT crop giant Monsanto

Updated : February 28, 2020 06:33 PM IST

RSS shot off a letter to Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Narendra Tomar, arguing the 'trait value' charged from farmers for Bollgard-II.
Trait value is something similar to a royalty charged from farmers.
Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in its Cotton Seeds Price (Control) Order, 2015, abolished the controversial trait value of BG-I version of Bt Cotton hybrids.
RSS' economic wing gives a war cry against BT crop giant Monsanto

You May Also Like

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement