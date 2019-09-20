Agriculture
Rising onion prices bring tears to eyes
Updated : September 20, 2019 08:28 AM IST
In the last week, the price of this vegetable has increased by 40-50 percent.
In Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, the wholesale price of onion on Thursday was between Rs 30-46. While in Maharashtra's Nashik, onion was being sold at Rs 50-55.
Last week, in a bid to control the rising prices of onion, the government reduced the minimum export price of the vegetable to $850 per tonne.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more