Riding on Cloud, India set to help farmers reap gold, says Amazon Web Services

Updated : September 09, 2019 08:55 AM IST

Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is retail behemoth Amazon's Cloud arm, is currently busy enabling precision agriculture capabilities in farmers in India to help them make informed decisions about the soil, pest infestation and diseases and no predictability of yield, thus extracting more from their farms.
Agri-tech start-ups in India received more than $248 million funding in the first half of 2019, a growth of 300 percent as compared to the same period in the previous year, according to IT industry body Nasscom.
