Protesting farmers to return home on December 11 as Centre accepts demand

Farmer unions to call off their over a year-long agitation as the Central government has accepted their demand. The protesting farmers will return to their villages after more than a year.

Farmers will vacate Delhi borders and return home on December 11, 2021. The protesting farmers received a letter from the Centre with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately. "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have given in-principle consent," the letter read.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said farmers' unions have decided to suspend the agitation following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi. "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If the government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," he said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), or United Farmers' Front, a coalition of farmers unions, in a statement, said that it has accepted the proposal from the Centre, and a consensus has emerged. "We've received a revised proposal from the government. We've accepted the proposal, and a consensus has emerged," the SKM said.