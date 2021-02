Protesting farmers on Monday reiterated that they will continue their agitation until the Central government decides to withdraw the three farm laws.

“Kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi', this agitation will not end anytime soon,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union leader RakeshTikait.

Reacting to reports that the farmers' agitation has turned political, the farmer leader said that there's no problem if Opposition wants to support the farmers but they should not politicise the issue.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that there can be no "formal" talks with the government until "harassment" by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released.

In a statement, it alleged that increased barricading, including digging trenches, fixing nails on roads, setting up barbed-wire fences, closing internal roads, stopping Internet services are part of "attacks" being organised against the farmers.

Meanwhile, the government has informed Lok Sabha that 39 cases were registered between September and December 2020 against farmers protesting against the farm laws at Delhi's borders and said they "aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to property and used criminal force" against public servants.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that the protesting farmers were not following social distancing and gathered in large numbers without face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reddy's reply implies that these 39 cases were excluding those registered after the farmers' tractor rally violence on January 26.

(With inputs from PTI)