There is almost 50-60 percent dip in the production of the Alphonso mangoes in the Konkan belt this year due to last year's prolonged monsoon and other climatic changes in Maharashtra resulting in delayed flowering and fruit setting, according to a report in Hindu BusinessLine. Alphonso mangoes usually hit major markets by early February, but this year’s season is delayed by almost 60 days, the report said, while adding that regular delivery of Alphonso mangoes is expected to resume only by March-end.

BusinessLine quoted Sanjay Pansare, Director on Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Navi Mumbai, as saying that due to the shortage, the prices have spiked to Rs 6,000- 9,000 per case (five dozen) in the wholesale market. In the comparable period last year, the prices were Rs 3,000-6,000 per case, depending on quality, the report added. Mangoes in the wholesale markets are traded in cases or boxes, which hold five dozens of precious fruits.

Last year, about 30,000 cases were arriving in the market everyday, but today only 5,000 are reaching every alternate day, BusinessLine quoted Pansare as saying. A few retailers are selling them at Rs 2,500 per dozen in affluent areas of Mumbai, the report said.