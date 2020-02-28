  • SENSEX
PMFBY: Govt not to change farmers' share of premium on crops insured under the scheme

Updated : February 28, 2020 04:57 PM IST

PMFBY provides comprehensive crop insurance from pre-sowing to post-harvest period against non-preventable natural risks at low premium rates.
The premium of 2 percent for kharif crops, 1.5 percent for rabi crops and 5 percent for horticulture and commercial crops are charged on these insurance schemes.
Neither farmers' premium has been changed nor it will be withdrawn in future, an official said.
