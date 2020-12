Amid the ongoing farmers protest which entered day 28 today, the PMO on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to farmers of six states via video-conferencing on December 25.

“PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families during the event,” the PMO said in a statement.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders on Wednesday urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue.

Addressing a press conference, Yogendra Yadav from Swaraj India said, “We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible.”

The farmer leaders said that they want the government to take forward the discussions with an open mind.

“The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it's clear that govt wants to delay this issue & break morale of protesting farmers'. Govt is taking our issues lightly, I'm warning them to take cognizance of this matter & find a solution soon,” added Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border points against the three farm laws enacted by the government. Meanwhile, the government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.