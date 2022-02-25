PM Modi wants agri sector to be ‘modern’; here’s what India is doing about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 asked stakeholders, corporate leaders, and policymakers to start bringing in the changes required to make India’s agriculture sector "modern and smart." He was speaking at a webinar on 'Smart Agriculture,' which focused on the ways that the Union Budget 2022 helped the sector.
He pointed out the “seven ways” in which farming in India can be transformed, based on the Union Budget. These include the adoption of natural farming, use of emerging technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and drones, reducing the import of edible oils, logistic improvements for transportation of farm products, agri-waste management, great financial inclusion to farmers, and investments into agri-research and education.
Here’s how India stands on some of these channels of improvement:
These are just some of the ways that India is already working on to make agriculture modern and smart to keep up with the food demands that the country is going to see over the next few decades.