PM Modi to release 10th tranche of PM-KISAN funds on January 1

On the first day of the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial aid under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), transferring an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the money transfer is in line with Modi's continued commitment and resolve to empowering grassroots farmers.

Under the scheme , a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, an amount of Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred so far.

During the programme to be held through video-conference, the prime minister will also release equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which will benefit over 1.24 lakh farmers. He will also interact with FPOs during the event and deliver a speech as well.