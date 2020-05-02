  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

PM Modi discusses reforms in agriculture sector

Updated : May 02, 2020 06:17 PM IST

The government has maintained that the country's farm sector is functioning smoothly despite the COVID-19 lockdown and there will not be much impact on its growth in the current fiscal, unlike other sectors
The challenges of the Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act, 2016 and how to protect the interest of small and marginal farmers was discussed in detail.
PM Modi emphasised on the dissemination of technology till the last mile and making farmers more competitive in the global value chain.
PM Modi discusses reforms in agriculture sector

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement