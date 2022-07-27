PM Kisan Yojana: What to do if an eligible farmer’s name is not included in the list of beneficiaries?

Farmers eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana are expected to receive Rs 2,000 in the upcoming 12th instalment on July 31. However, if any eligible farmer’s name is missing from the PM-Kisan beneficiary list, then they will miss out the benefits. Farmers can seek remedy in this situation through several ways.

What to do if an eligible farmer’s name is not in the PM Kisan beneficiary list?

If you are an eligible farmer whose name is missing from the PM Kisan beneficiary list, then you can register yourself on the PM Kisan website by making a new registration.

The option to make a new registration is available at pmkisan.gov.in under the ‘Farmer’s Corner’ section. You simply need to submit your Aadhaar, mobile number and required documents to register.

If you have submitted all the required documents for registration and your name is still missing from the beneficiary list, you can try to register again by dialling the government’s helpline number 155261.

Alternatively, you can contact the required authorities on the other helpline number 011-24300606 to register yourself.

If the phone numbers do not work, then all such farmer families whose names are missing in the list of beneficiaries can approach the District Level Grievance Redressal Monitoring Committee in their districts to get their names added to the beneficiary list.

Once you have completed the due process, you can check your beneficiary status to confirm the inclusion of your name in the list.

How to check beneficiary status?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan- Visit the official website of PM Kisan- pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section available on the homepage

Step 3: In this section click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ tab

Step 4: Enter your details such as Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 5: Click on the Get Data option and your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen.