PM Kisan Yojana 11th instalment released: Here’s what to do if you haven’t received Rs 2,000

The 11th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was released by the government on May 31 and credited to the farmers’ bank accounts. The government has disbursed a total of Rs 21,000 crore for the 11th installment and over 10 crore eligible farmer families received Rs 2,000 each.

Under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the government gives monetary support of Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The amount is credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Since the amount has already been credited, the eligible farmers can check the status of the payment on the official website Since the amount has already been credited, the eligible farmers can check the status of the payment on the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ . However, some beneficiaries may not have received the PM Kisan 11th installment. In such cases, they can raise a complaint on the government helpline numbers or on the official website.

The beneficiaries can follow these steps to check the status of the 11th instalment:

Visit the https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and choose the ‘Beneficiary Status’.

Farmers will then be asked to enter the Aadhaar details or bank account number.

Finally, they can click on ‘Get Data’ to view the status of the instalment on the screen.

If the installment has not been released, farmers can raise a complaint about it through an email, phone call or on the official website. Complaints can be raised on the following email IDs or phone numbers:

Helpline no: 011-24300606,155261

PM Kisan Toll-free number: 1800-115-526

According to the official website of the PM Kisan scheme, a farmer is entitled to receive all dues in case of missed payments. Once the cause of delay is resolved, the dues will be cleared, except those that are rejected for falling within the exclusion criteria.

One of the reasons for beneficiaries not receiving the PM Kisan 11th installment may be failure to follow e-KYC norms. The government has made it mandatory for all PM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process by May 31, 2022.