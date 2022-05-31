Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today release the 11th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi disbursing over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmers’ families. The announcement will be made in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

PM arrived at Ridge Maidan in Shimla this morning to attend the Garib Kalyan Sammelan. He will interact with the beneficiaries of 16 centrally sponsored welfare schemes run by nine Ministries/Departments through video conferencing.

Over 10 crore land owning farmers’ families will receive Rs 2,000 as the 11th installment of the scheme.

Here’s how to check the status online

Step 2. Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section at the home page

Step 3. Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4. Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5. The status of the installment will be displayed

All PM Kisan beneficiaries are required to complete their account eKYC compliance in order to get the 11th installment. The deadline for completing eKYC is May 31, 2022. Beneficiaries can opt for OTP-based eKYC available on PMKISAN Portal or visit the nearest CSC centres for Biometric based eKYC.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a Centre-sponsored scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs. Under the scheme, eligible landowning farmer families get a financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three installments of Rs 2,000.