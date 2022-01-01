PM-KISAN scheme: Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore aid to more than 10 crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th tranche of financial aid to more than 10 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. At an event held through video conferencing, the PM released Rs 20,900 crore to 10.09 beneficiaries.

The PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

During the virtual event, Modi also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers.

Releasing the 10th instalment under PM-KISAN scheme. https://t.co/KP8nOxD1Bb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

The virtual event was attended nine chief ministers, several ministers from different states, and representatives of agricultural institutions. On the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on the first day of 2022, around Rs 20,900 crore is being transferred to about 10.09 crore beneficiaries. He also said the PM-KISAN programme was launched as part of government's effort to help double the income of farmers.

The ninth instalment of PM-KISAN was released in August 2021. With the released latest instalment, the total amount provided under the scheme has touched about Rs 1.8 lakh crore. PM-KISAN scheme was announced in February 2019 Budget. The first instalment was for the period from December 2018 to March 2019.

With PTI inputs