PM-KISAN fund allocation to be reduced by 20% in budget, says report

Updated : January 30, 2020 12:32 PM IST

The agriculture ministry has sought only Rs 60,000 crore for the next fiscal year as against last year’s Rs 75,000 crore.
The reduction in fund demand comes due to the slow speed in which several states are identifying beneficiaries.
While the government had initially expected to bring over 14 crore farmers under the scheme, less than 10 crores have been registered yet.
