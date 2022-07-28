PM Kisan: Documents needed to receive 12th instalment

The 12th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) is likely to be released in the next few weeks. However, to get the 12th instalment, the beneficiaries need to complete e-KYC and submit the required documents to prove eligibility. Earlier, the Central government extended the last date of e-KYC from May 31 to July 31. Farmers who fail to complete online verification will not receive the 12th instalment.

The 12th instalment is expected to be released in the month of August or September. As the deadline for e-KYC approaches all the eligible farmers should complete the process using valid documents.

Here is the list of documents and information required to receive the next instalment of PM Kisan:

Personal information such as name, age, gender and category (SC/ST) of the beneficiary.

Aadhaar number except for farmers in Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir. In these states Aadhaar shall be collected where it is available and other alternate prescribed documents such as Aadhaar enrollment ID, driving licence, voter ID card, NREGA job card or any other identification document issued by the government can be used.

Bank account number with IFSC Code of the branch.

Mobile number (not mandatory)

How to check if you are eligible or your documents have been verified?

Names of all eligible farmer families appear on the beneficiary list of the PM Kisan Yojana. Farmers can check if their documents are verified by going through the beneficiary list.

How to check your name on the PM Kisan beneficiary list?

Step 1: Go to Go to www.pmkisan.gov.in , the official website of PM Kisan

Step 2: Find the section ‘Farmer’s Corner’ on the home page and click on 'Beneficiary List' option in the section

Step 3: Enter the name of your state, district, block and gram panchayat.

Step 4: Verify the info and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The PM Kisan beneficiary list will appear on the screen. Go through the list to find your name.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Scheme is a Central government sponsored welfare programme that provides monetary support of Rs 6,000 per annum to land holding farmers’ families in India. The total amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.