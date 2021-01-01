Agriculture Peaceful protest is a democratic right, but vandalism hurts India’s image Updated : January 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST As per media reports, protesting farmers damaged 1600 towers in Punjab affecting telecom services in the state. In many cases, the power cables of these towers have been cut leaving telecom operators scrambling to provide services to customers in Punjab. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply