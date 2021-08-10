Parliamentary panel asks govt to examine reasons behind 7 states opting out of PM Fasal Bima Yojana

A parliamentary panel has asked Centre to examine the reasons behind seven states, including BJP-ruled Gujarat and Bihar opting out of the PM crop insurance scheme, which is called Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Centre had attributed the withdrawals to financial constraints of the states and low claim ratios during normal seasons.

Yash Jain reports that the basic purpose of PMFBY was to sufficiently reimburse the farmers in case of crop failure and the parliamentary panel has questioned the very existence of this scheme. The committee feels that the non-implementation of this particular scheme in those states defeats the purpose.

