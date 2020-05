As areas across Pakistan and India are ravaged by locust swarms, a unique method has been developed by Pakistani scientists to tackle the all-destroying locusts, reported thethirdpole.net. The scientists have converted the locusts into high-protein chicken feed, the report said.

Officials hailing from Pakistan’s Okara district are offering this unique solution that helps farmers earn money by trapping locusts that are turned into high-protein feed by animal feed mills, said the report. The program was the brainchild of Muhammad Khurshid, a civil servant in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, and Johar Ali, a biotechnologist from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, said the report.

The project, with its slogan “Catch locusts. Earn money. Save crops”, pays farmers 20 Pakistani rupees for every kilogram of locusts, said the report. The catching of the locust is made easy as they move only during the daytime and remain motionless during the dark.

“We were mocked for doing this – no one thought that people could actually catch locusts and sell them,” Ali was quoted as saying in the report.