Agriculture

Onions worth Rs 25,000 stolen from shop in Surat

Updated : November 28, 2019 11:53 PM IST

The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day.
Onion prices in retail markets at major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between Rs 90 to Rs 100.
The prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra.
RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

