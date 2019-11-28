Agriculture
Onions worth Rs 25,000 stolen from shop in Surat
Updated : November 28, 2019 11:53 PM IST
The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day.
Onion prices in retail markets at major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between Rs 90 to Rs 100.
The prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra.
