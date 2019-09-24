Agriculture
Onions turn costlier than apples in Delhi
Updated : September 24, 2019 07:03 AM IST
The wholesale price of onions at the vegetables and fruits market is Rs 50 per kg, while the seasonal apple, of average quality, is available at Rs 30-40 per kg in the market.
The retail price of onions at some places ranges even higher - between Rs 60 and Rs 70.
According to sources in agricultural produce market committee of Azadpur (APMC) mandi, the seasonal apple is selling at Rs 30-40 per kg.
