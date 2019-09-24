Agriculture
Onion prices, the slayer of many governments, on the boil again as elections approach
Updated : September 24, 2019 03:05 PM IST
Onion has a long history of bringing down governments whenever the prices of the humble daily kitchen staple have increased.
With elections already announced in Maharashtra along with several bypolls, the BJP will be concerned as the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis government seeks a mandate from the people facing a double whammy of nature and high prices.
From the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party's perspective, higher onion prices will be their bigger ally, giving their depleted ranks a booster shot against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.
