Onion prices, the slayer of many governments, on the boil again as elections approach

Onion prices have skyrocketed to a record four-year high. Onions are now being sold upwards of Rs 60 a kilogram in Delhi and other parts of the country.

If consumers are worried, their angst will be shared by politicians as well. Onion has a long history of bringing down governments whenever the prices of the humble daily kitchen staple have increased. Therefore, it came as no surprise when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is procuring the vegetable and will try to supply it at Rs 24 through mobile vans.

Kejriwal will remember vividly what happened in late 1998 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government lost the assembly elections after onions sold around Rs 40-50 a kg at that time. BJP's last bit pre-election manoeuvre to install Sushma Swaraj as chief minister couldn't save the party from the drubbing it got at the hands of the Congress party and it hasn't returned to power in Delhi since. With Sheila Dikshit at the helm, the Congress retained Delhi for two more consecutive terms.

Not just in Delhi or BJP alone, governments and parties have faced the voter's wrath if onion prices have aggressively increased. Whether the General Elections in 1980 or 2014, or assembly elections in Rajasthan in 1998 and 2010 and Maharashtra in 1998, onion has played its bit in swinging the electoral fortunes of one party or the other.

The Union government has decided to release more supply from its federal buffer stocks and initiated steps to crack down on potential hoarding to curb rising onion prices. With elections already announced in Maharashtra along with several bypolls, the BJP will be concerned as the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis government seeks a mandate from the people facing a double whammy of nature and high prices.

Maharashtra has faced severe drought as well as flood this season. The latter has particularly impacted the onion produce and contributed to the upsurge in prices.