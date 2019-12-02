#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Onion prices spike to Rs 100 in Delhi, AAP govt blames Centre for shortage

Updated : December 02, 2019 10:29 AM IST

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre had failed to provide onions in Delhi as assured in writing on September 5.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accused the central government of trying to create an onion scarcity as the vegetable touched the Rs 100 mark in the national capital.
On September 5, the Centre wrote to the Delhi government that they had 56,000 tonnes of onions and asked the state to lift the vegetable as required.
