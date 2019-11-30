Onion prices four times higher than last year

On Nov 29, 2018, the wholesale prices of onion in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi were between Rs 2.5/kg-16/kg. Whereas, it traded between Rs 20-62.5 per kg on Friday.
Traders said that onion prices are rising due to higher consumption and shorter supply.
The central government has decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic supply and control prices.
