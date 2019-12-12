#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Onion prices are likely to remain high until next year. Here's why

Updated : December 12, 2019 04:14 PM IST

Harvest in Maharashtra, which is the top onion producing state in the country, accounting for over 35 percent of the crop, was delayed by prolonged monsoon, impacting prices.
The government has imported onions from Afghanistan and Egypt to cool down prices, which have helped in stabilizing the prices to some extent.
According to a CARE Ratings report on onions, the prices are unlikely to fall before the beginning of the next harvest season for the crop in January-March.
