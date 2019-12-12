Onion prices are likely to remain high until next year. Here's why
Updated : December 12, 2019 04:14 PM IST
Harvest in Maharashtra, which is the top onion producing state in the country, accounting for over 35 percent of the crop, was delayed by prolonged monsoon, impacting prices.
The government has imported onions from Afghanistan and Egypt to cool down prices, which have helped in stabilizing the prices to some extent.
According to a CARE Ratings report on onions, the prices are unlikely to fall before the beginning of the next harvest season for the crop in January-March.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more