Amid soaring food inflation, one crop that is bringing tears to the eyes of farmers is onion as they are forced to sell produce at less than half the production price.

A bumper harvest should ideally make farmers happy but Maharashtra's strong yield in onions this year is instead bringing tears to the eyes of cultivators. The reason: the higher supply of onions owing to a 25 percent jump in production has pushed spot prices lower in wholesale markets, eroding their income. The average cost of production for a kilogram of onion is Rs 15-18, however, a farmer is barely getting Rs 5-7 per kg for their produce due to excess supply.

Onion farmers who came to the Saikheda market in Maharashtra's Nashik area told CNBC TV-18 that they are barely getting Rs 5-7 per kg for their produce. The auction in the spot market starts from as low as Rs 1-2 per kg and they get Rs 5-7 per kg on average for quality onions. Only best quality onions fetch a price of Rs 9-10 per kg. The farmers are suffering losses of Rs 10-15 for every kilo they are selling.

Sanjay Kakde, an onion farmer, was extremely frustrated after realising that he is getting only Rs 6.81 per kg for his crop.

"With fertilisers, labour, irrigation and transportation, my cost of production was at least Rs 12 per kg. I am not even getting Rs 7 for a kg. What is this? A bar of chocolate also costs Rs 20-25. With the amount I am getting for one kg of onion, I can't even buy a candy. What's the point of growing onions? What is the govt doing for us?" Sanjay Kakde told CNBC TV-18.

It's a double whammy for the farmers. The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed their cost of production higher as fertilisers costs have gone up. The sharp rise in fuel prices hasn't helped either, raising input costs from sowing to transportation.

Maharashtra is the top onion-producing state in the country, contributing to one-third of crop production in the entire country.

CRISIL Research's Pushan Sharma explains that the last two years of good prices in onion led to an increase in the acreage and caused oversupply.

"Rabi season's onion production decisions are made basis Kharif and late Kharif's result. For the last two years, farmers got good prices for their produce. Last year also, due to unseasonal rains, some crops got destroyed. This increased onion prices in the market. This encouraged more farmers to grow onions and the acreage for onion cultivation increased. This has caused huge onion supply in the market and drop in the prices," Sharma told CNBC-TV18

The land under onion cultivation increased by 60,000 hectares this year. In 2021, 1.52 lakh hectares land was under onion cultivation, which increased to 2.11 lakh hectare in 2022.

In terms of economic losses, experts believe that onion production in Maharashtra this year is expected to be 19.5 million metric tonnes. And farmers will lose at least Rs 5 per kg.

A few farmers are planning to store their crops instead of selling them at these throwaway prices. But their storage infrastructure is extremely limited and the forecast of the early onset of monsoon will restrict their storage time period. This will mean only two things for farmers, either they will have to sell their produce at these minimal prices or risk damaging their stored crops because of rains.

Laxmi Digole, an onion farmer from the Jaygaon village of Maharashtra's Nashik area told CNBC TV-18, "I can't sell at these prices. What will I get? I have to break even at least. So as of now, I am not selling my onions and I am storing them. But I am also scared that rains will damage my stored produce."

Farmers are demanding that the govt should help them with farmers' associations approaching both centre and state govt to step in demanding a minimum fixed rate for their produce.

Onion is a perishable crop and it's not procured by govt at a minimum support price (MSP). Govt buys onions, stores them and when the prices increase, in order to stabilise the market the govt sells its stock at balanced rates. But for this, when govt also buys from farmers, govt buys at the market rate only. This means that despite the govt buying more than 2 million metric tonnes, farmers are still not getting any benefit.

Farmers know that getting the govt to set a minimum selling rate for onions is a long battle so they are also seeking some timely relief from the state and centre govt. But again, no such relief is announced so far.