Onion price breaches Rs 200 a kg in Bengaluru market

Updated : December 07, 2019 08:31 PM IST

India has an annual onion requirement of 150 lakh metric tonnes, with Karnataka chipping in with onion production of 20.19 lakh metric tonnes.
Heavy rains during the harvest also led to the rotting of a good share of the onion production.
Meanwhile, Karnataka department of food and civil supplies is conducting raids to crack down on hoarders.
