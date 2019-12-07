Agriculture
Onion price breaches Rs 200 a kg in Bengaluru market
Updated : December 07, 2019 08:31 PM IST
India has an annual onion requirement of 150 lakh metric tonnes, with Karnataka chipping in with onion production of 20.19 lakh metric tonnes.
Heavy rains during the harvest also led to the rotting of a good share of the onion production.
Meanwhile, Karnataka department of food and civil supplies is conducting raids to crack down on hoarders.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more