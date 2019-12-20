Agriculture
Onion consignment of 12,500 tonnes from Turkey to arrive in India by December end
Updated : December 20, 2019 12:01 PM IST
Over the past few months price of onion has been at elevated level.
According to several reports, onion price even breached Rs 120 level in the retail market during the last couple of weeks.
The government has so far contracted 42,500 MT of onions, of which 12,000 MT will arrive in India before December 31, 2019.
