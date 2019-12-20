#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty open higher; PSU banks gain
Asian shares tiptoe higher, sterling wounded before BoE policy
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Rupee opens marginally lower at 70.99 against US Dollar
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Onion consignment of 12,500 tonnes from Turkey to arrive in India by December end

Updated : December 20, 2019 12:01 PM IST

Over the past few months price of onion has been at elevated level.
According to several reports, onion price even breached Rs 120 level in the retail market during the last couple of weeks.
The government has so far contracted 42,500 MT of onions, of which 12,000 MT will arrive in India before December 31, 2019.
Onion consignment of 12,500 tonnes from Turkey to arrive in India by December end
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here’s why FADA has requested the SC to allow them sell leftover BS-IV inventory post April 1

Here’s why FADA has requested the SC to allow them sell leftover BS-IV inventory post April 1

Tata Group stocks up even as NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as chairman; Tata Motors, TCS rise over 1%

Tata Group stocks up even as NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as chairman; Tata Motors, TCS rise over 1%

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV