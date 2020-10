The centre is devising a strategy to extend marketing support to states that implement the 'one district one product' plan in the subsequent rabi season. This strategy would help farmers to cultivate products identified by experts on a bigger scale and get better prices.

'One district one product' plan was among the 16 action points proposed in the Union Budget of 2020 to boost the agriculture and fisheries sector in the country. The government will soon form a committee to implement and monitor the execution of the scheme.

The officials said, "The food products rich in nutritious ragi can be developed in Karnataka, sunflower in Tamil Nadu, and mustard in Rajasthan. Similarly, there are many districts which have GI crops like Chill in Guntur and Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri. These districts can be developed as niche markets for particular crops resulting in improvement in varieties."

100 out of the 540 districts in the country have GI tag crops which can benefit from the plan. A GI or a Geographical Indication tag is a tag used for crops that are specific to a geographical location.

Under the plan, a crop will be identified which covers the following factors: the harvest is already grown in the state, the district's climate is suitable for the crop, and it can sell well.