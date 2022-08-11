    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeagriculture News

    Oilseeds' trade body: Next 3 years may see 20-25% rise in local production

    Oilseeds' trade body: Next 3 years may see 20-25% rise in local production

    Oilseeds' trade body: Next 3 years may see 20-25% rise in local production
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)

    Mini

    According to  Nilesh Vira, Chairman of the Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council, a good monsoon in India will help local production of oilseeds from the new kharif season, mitigating scarcity of local raw materials like rapeseed, peanuts or other oilseeds

    India may witness a rise of 20-25 percent in the production of oilseeds in the next 3 years as the Union Government has been laying impetus on yield and production of all oilseeds based on replication and the successful model of pulses production since the past 3 or 4 years,
    Nilesh Vira, Chairman of the Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), told CNBC-TV18 that global edible oil prices were "down to good levels" and added this will ease pressure on pricing as well as on forex spending on imports.
    Also read:  Fevicol maker woos the Street with robust sales volume-led growth
    According to Vira, a good monsoon in India will help local production of oilseeds from the new kharif sowing season and mitigate the scarcity of local raw material like rapeseed, peanuts or other oilseeds.
    With ease in supply from Indonesia, there are currently no price pressures for Indian edible oil companies even as oilseed exports in sesame seeds, as well as groundnuts, are going well, added Vira.
    Also read: Zerodha Kite mobile app outage leaves thousands of users fuming on Twitter
    Last week, government sources stated that edible oil manufacturers had agreed to reduce retail prices in view of a cooling international market, indicating that the retail price of edible oil will soon be slashed by Rs. 10-12/litre.
    This was the second time in the past few months when such a move was initiated due to a slump in global prices. The government is continuing to keep a watch on retail prices of edible oil in its bid to keep inflation in check.
    Also read: Govt's move to cut CNG and PNG prices cheers IGL, MGL and Gujarat Gas investors
     
    (Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)

    Tags

    oil seedsvegetable oil industry

    Next Article

    Paddy acreage down 13% so far this kharif season; oilseeds, coarse cereals area up

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng