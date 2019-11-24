Officials asked to correct data of PM-KISAN scheme in Uttar Pradesh
Updated : November 24, 2019 03:05 PM IST
Discrepancies in the data have led to problems in the implementation of PM-KISAN scheme, which guarantees income support of Rs 6,000 per annum to eligible farmers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more