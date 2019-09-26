#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Not just onions, now tomatoes too will pinch your pocket

Updated : September 26, 2019 02:53 PM IST

Since the past few weeks, tomato prices have seen a surge of around 70 percent in Delhi.
The prices of vegetables in Maharashtra, Karnataka and the northern regions have been shooting up due to various factors including heavy rain.
Tomatoes in Delhi-NCR have started selling for Rs 40-Rs 60 in retail since the last few days and prices are expected to increase further in the coming days.
