Not just onions, now tomatoes too will pinch your pocket
Updated : September 26, 2019 02:53 PM IST
Since the past few weeks, tomato prices have seen a surge of around 70 percent in Delhi.
The prices of vegetables in Maharashtra, Karnataka and the northern regions have been shooting up due to various factors including heavy rain.
Tomatoes in Delhi-NCR have started selling for Rs 40-Rs 60 in retail since the last few days and prices are expected to increase further in the coming days.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more