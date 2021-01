The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and the government failed to end the impasse on Monday as the farmer leaders insisted on the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The next round of talks will be held on January 8.

During the meeting, the government listed various benefits from the three laws, enacted in September, but farmers kept insisting that the legislation must be withdrawn to address their apprehensions that the new Acts would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

“The minister wanted us to discuss the law point-wise. We rejected it and said that there is no point in discussing the laws because we want a complete rollback of the laws,” said Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union.

The union leaders will now have a meeting on Tuesday to decide their next course of action.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no outcome could be reached in today's meeting as farmer leaders remained adamant on one issue of repeal of the laws, but the government wanted a clause-wise discussion on the legislations to take forward the talks.

The farmer unions on Friday had threatened to intensify their agitation if the government doesn’t accept their two main demands - withdrawal of three laws and written guarantee to MSP.

Farmers said they will take out a tractor march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on January 26, adding that they will also announce a date to move from Shahjahanpur towards Delhi.

During the previous rounds of discussions, some common ground had been reached on only two demands - decriminalisation of stubble burning and continuation of power subsidies.