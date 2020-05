Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realization for farmers. The move will ensure that cereals, pulses, onions, potatoes get deregulated, the FM said in her press briefing, the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus and reforms package as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was enacted in the days of scarcity, the FM said. The stock limit to be imposed under very exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine with the surge in prices.

Now, no such stock limit shall apply to processors or value chain participants, subject to their installed capacity or to any exporter subject to the export demand.

The FM also said that the government will bring in a law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers. The law will provide adequate choices to the farmer to sell produce at attractive prices.