The ninth round of talks between the Central government and farmer unions on Friday failed to end the deadlock over the three farm laws.

The next meeting will be held on January 19 at 12 pm.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the discussion took place in a cordial atmosphere.

"Today's talks with farmers unions were not decisive. We will hold talks again on 19th January. We are positive to reach a solution through talks. The government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions," he said.

He said that the government will present its side before the committee constituted by the Supreme Court when asked.

Farmers union leaders said they are committed to continuing holding direct talks with the government to resolve the deadlock.

The apex court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three central laws till further orders and announced the formation of a committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and the opinion of the government.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the farm laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.