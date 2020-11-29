Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems: PM Modi

Updated : November 29, 2020 03:29 PM IST

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the farm laws have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short period of time since their enactment in September as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used their provisions to get the money a trader had promised but not paid to him in time.
The prime minister's remarks come at a time when thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have dug in their heels at Delhi's border points and hundreds have gathered at the city's Burari ground to protest against the new farm laws.
New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems: PM Modi

