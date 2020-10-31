Agriculture Nafed floats bids for supply of 15,000 tonne of imported red onions by November 20 Updated : October 31, 2020 02:59 PM IST The bidding will close on November 4 and received bids will be opened on the same day. The shipments are to be delivered at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Kandla ports, it added. Last year, Nafed had not only imported on its own some quantities but also distributed onions imported by state-run MMTC. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.