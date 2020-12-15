Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
MSP, Middleman & Myths: What has changed with the new Farm Laws and who benefits

Updated : December 15, 2020 09:47 AM IST

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 seek to facilitate barrier-free trade of farm produce outside the markets notified under the various state Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) laws.
The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 defines a framework for contract-farming.
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 removes stock limits on agricultural produce to enable merchants to directly purchase produce from farmers in large quantities in times of bumper harvests.
