  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Majority of Indians support new farm laws, want protests to be called off, News18 Network survey finds

Updated : December 21, 2020 10:31 AM IST

The survey conducted across 22 states found that support for the new legislations was strong in most agrarian states, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The survey found that overall support for the new laws across the country stood at 53.6 percent.
The support for reform and modernisation in agriculture was witnessed to be high across all regions (above 70 percent), and the highest support was recorded in southern states at 74 percent.
Majority of Indians support new farm laws, want protests to be called off, News18 Network survey finds

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement