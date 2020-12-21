Agriculture Majority of Indians support new farm laws, want protests to be called off, News18 Network survey finds Updated : December 21, 2020 10:31 AM IST The survey conducted across 22 states found that support for the new legislations was strong in most agrarian states, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The survey found that overall support for the new laws across the country stood at 53.6 percent. The support for reform and modernisation in agriculture was witnessed to be high across all regions (above 70 percent), and the highest support was recorded in southern states at 74 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.