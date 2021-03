Fruit growers in rural Maharashtra have started an innovative ’movement’ to promote fresh fruit cakes as a healthier option, instead of the traditional bakery-made cakes, to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.

According to farmers and agrarian experts, the aim of this ’spontaneous’ movement, which is gaining popularity on social media, is to encourage farmers and their families to increase the intake of fruits in their diet and to find a new way of selling their produce in the times of COVID-19.