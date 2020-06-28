  • SENSEX
Locust attacks in Uttar Pradesh, districts put on alert

Updated : June 28, 2020 10:26 AM IST

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar, have been facing locust attacks in the past 48 hours.
In Uttar Pradesh, locust swarms have invaded several districts in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops.
